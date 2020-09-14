Evans caught one of four targets for a two-yard touchdown in Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Saints.

The receiver headed into Week 1 a question mark due to a hamstring strain, and while Evans was active his usage suggests he may not have been 100 percent. New Bucs quarterback Tom Brady did look his way in the red zone in the fourth quarter, however, as Tampa attempted a comeback. With another week to heal, Evans should be a bigger part of the game plan in Week 2 against a Panthers defense that looked more vulnerable on the ground than through the air in its opener.