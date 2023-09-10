Evans secured six of 10 targets for 66 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 20-17 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Evans finished as the team leader in receptions, receiving yards and targets, helping Baker Mayfield author an upset victory on the road in his first official game as future Hall of Famer Tom Brady's successor. The multi-time Pro Bowl receiver, who was unable to come to terms on a contract extension with the Buccaneers before the start of the season, recorded an impressive 28-yard touchdown grab with just over a minute left in the first half to begin Tampa Bay's comeback from a 10-3 deficit. Evans should naturally remain one of Mayfield's top targets throughout the season, and he'll have a chance to work with his new quarterback at home for the first time in what could be a favorable Week 2 matchup against the Bears.