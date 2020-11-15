Evans brought in six of 11 targets for 77 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 46-23 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Evans led the team in targets while checking in second in receiving yards, recording his touchdown on a leaping three-yard grab in the back of the end zone just before halftime to erase a 17-10 deficit. The towering wideout was also close to a second score but was overthrown by Tom Brady, yet his overall performance was certainly encouraging considering the amount of attention he garnered from the future Hall of Fame quarterback despite Antonio Brown's active status. Evans' catch total qualified as his highest since Week 4, and he'll look to carry over the momentum into a Week 11 Monday night battle versus the Rams.