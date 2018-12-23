Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Finds end zone late in loss
Evans brought in six of 10 targets for 90 yards with a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 27-20 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.
Evans paced the Bucs in receiving yardage, hauling in a game-long 38-yard reception and also logging his first touchdown in the last five contests. The fifth-year pro now has one reception of over 30 yards in each of the last three games, posting yardage totals of between 86 and 121 in those contests. Evans has enjoyed a strong second half of the season overall despite some turmoil at the quarterback position, and he'll look to add finish his campaign strong versus the Falcons in Week 17.
