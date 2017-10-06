Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Five receptions in loss
Evans brought in five of eight targets for 49 yards in Thursday's 19-14 loss to the Patriots.
Evans' final stat line contained a pair of oddities, namely, a sub-10.0 YPC figure and a target total that didn't pace the team on the night. The 24-year-old wideout was tightly covered for a good portion of the contest, resulting in his lowest receiving yardage output through four games. Evans is still seeing a heavy volume of targets (40 through four games), so it's likely just a matter of time before his first 100-yard tally of the season. He'll have his hands full trying to accomplish the feat in Week 6, however, considering he's likely to see plenty of shutdown corner Patrick Peterson when the Bucs travel to face the Cardinals.
