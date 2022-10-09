Evans secured four of eight targets for 81 yards in the Buccaneers' 21-15 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Evans paced the Buccaneers' receivers in receiving yardage and checked in second on the team only to Leonard Fournette. The standout wideout tallied a game-high 40-yard grab as well, a play on which he appeared to be momentarily shaken up. Evans has posted his two highest receiving yardage tallies of the season in the last two games, affording him plenty of momentum going into a Week 6 road matchup against a Steelers secondary that was eviscerated by Josh Allen and his air attack in Week 5.