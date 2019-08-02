Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Full practice Thursday

Evans (leg/cramps) was a full participant in Thursday's practice after exiting Tuesday's session with cramps, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Evans was expected to make his return after the Buccaneers' off day Wednesday, and that's exactly what came to pass. The Pro Bowl wideout has been one of the early stars of camp, already demonstrating an impressive grasp of head coach Bruce Arians' pass-friendly offense.

