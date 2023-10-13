Evans (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Evans tweaked his hamstring in the Buccaneers' Week 4 win over the Saints, but a well-timed Week 5 bye appears to have allowed the veteran wideout to make enough progress in his recovery to return to action without missing any games. The 30-year-old steadily increased his practice activity throughout the week, advancing from no participation Wednesday to limited work Thursday before taking every rep in Friday's session. He should be able to take on a normal snap count Sunday while Tampa Bay takes aim at a Detroit secondary that will be without one of its top three cornerbacks in Emmanuel Moseley (knee), who suffered a season-ending ACL tear last week.