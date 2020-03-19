Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Gains HOF-worthy QB
Evans (hamstring) is slated to catch passes from Tom Brady during the 2020 season after the latter agreed to a two-year deal with the Buccaneers this week, Jim Trotter of NFL.com reports.
Despite playing with interception-prone Jameis Winston, Evans proved to be an excellent fit for coach Bruce Arians' offense during his first season in the scheme in 2019. The towering wideout generated a solid 67-1,157-8 line across 13 games before a hamstring injury held him out of the final three regular-season contests. Evans has averaged over 17.0 yards per grab in each of the last two seasons, a stretch during which he's logged 43 receptions of 20 or more yards and 13 of 40 yards or greater. There are some lingering questions about Brady's arm strength after he reportedly dealt with some elbow issues over the final quarter of the 2019 campaign, but Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times relays comments from ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky, who believes the future Hall of Famer still has more than enough in the tank to consistently succeed on the downhill play-action passes and accompanying intermediate routes that are a staple of Arians' system.
