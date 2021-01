Coach Bruce Arians indicated that Evans (knee) is a game-time decision for Saturday night's playoff opener against Washington, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The report notes that Arians thinks that Evans -- who got in some on-field work Thursday -- "has a chance" to play in Saturday's 8:15 p.m. ET contest. To that end, the wideout has been "living in the training room" this week. Look for Evans to approach wild-card weekend officially listed as questionable by the Bucs.