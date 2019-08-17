Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Gets blanked Friday

Evans couldn't corral his only target during Friday's preseason win against the Dolphins.

Evans has yet to make an impact through two exhibitions, but at least he was looked at by Jameis Winston on a short out route in this one. The ball sailed, though, leaving Evans to wait another week for his first catch before the regular season. In new coach Bruce Arians offense, there will be plenty of chances for Evans to make an impact once the games start to count, so interested parties shouldn't fret. Evans remains among the top tier of wide receivers in the league.

