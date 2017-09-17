Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Gets in end zone in Week 2 win
Evans brought in seven of nine targets for 93 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-7 win over the Bears.
Unsurprisingly, Evans served as Jameis Winston's top target on the day and also brought in the Bucs' only passing touchdown. As impressive as the first three seasons of his career have been, the towering 24-year-old wideout could be primed for his best numbers yet in 2017, given that the team's offensive roster is arguably the most talented of Evans' relatively young NFL career. He'll look to build on Sunday's effort in a tough road matchup versus the Vikings in Week 3.
