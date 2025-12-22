Evans secured five of nine targets for 31 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 23-20 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Evans appeared to be on his way to a big day when he hauled in a one-yard scoring grab with just over four minutes remaining in the first quarter, but he was relatively contained the rest of the afternoon. His day also closed out on a sour note, as Scott Smith of the team's official site reports Evans misread Baker Mayfield's intentions on a fourth-quarter pass that resulted in a game-sealing interception for Carolina. The Buccaneers still have a chance to win the NFC South by prevailing in their final two contests, however, so Evans will be locked in during a Week 17 road matchup against a beatable Dolphins secondary.