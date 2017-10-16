Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Gets into end zone Sunday
Evans brought in three of eight targets for 95 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-33 loss to the Cardinals.
Evans struggled to generate much volume while often dealing with Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson, but he was able to salvage his final line with an impressive 37-yard touchdown grab against Justin Bethel with 2:02 remaining. Evans' yardage total and 31.7 YPC were season highs, but his 37.5 percent catch rate was his worst in any contest this season. The Pro Bowler will look to up his production in a tough matchup versus the Bills in Week 7.
