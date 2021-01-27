Evans (knee) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate.
Evans has been managing a knee injury since Week 17, but he still suited up for all three of the Buccaneers' playoff games. During that stretch, he hauled in 10 of 21 targets for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Elsewhere in the receiving corps, Antonio Brown wouldn't have practiced if the team held a session, which is expected to continue this week. Tampa Bay has two weeks to get healthy for Super Bowl LV against the Chiefs, and if Brown is sidelined, like he was in the NFC Championship Game, Evans could be in line for a few more looks.
