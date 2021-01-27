Evans (knee) was listed as a limited participant Wednesday's on the Buccaneers' estimated practice report.
Evans has been managing a knee injury since Week 17, but he's still suited up for all three of the Buccaneers' playoff games. During that stretch, he has hauled in 10 of 21 targets for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Elsewhere in the Tampa Bay receiving corps, Antonio Brown wouldn't have practiced Wednesday if the team held a session, and he's expected to remain a spectator for the rest of this week. Tampa Bay will have a full two weeks to get key players healthy for the Feb. 7 Super Bowl LV matchup with the Chiefs, and if Brown is sidelined, Evans could be in line for a few more looks.
