Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Gets loose downfield again

Evans secured four of seven targets for 89 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 55-40 win over the Rams on Sunday.

Evans got loose for a long touchdown for the second straight week, recording a 67-yard scoring reception early in the fourth quarter to quickly answer a Rams touchdown that had brought Los Angeles within 11 points. As reported by Jenna Laine of ESPN.com, Evans had to leave the game temporarily in the second half to have his right wrist X-rayed, but he ultimately returned and did not seem to have any further issues. Chris Godwin has clearly ascended to at least the 1-A option at receiver, but as Evans demonstrated Sunday, he's still highly capable of providing big plays in his own right. He'll look to add to the four touchdowns he's accumulated over that last pair of contests when the Buccaneers face off with the Saints in a Week 5 divisional clash.