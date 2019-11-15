Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Gets matchup upgrade

Evans has an improved Week 11 outlook with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) ruled out for Sunday's game, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official website reports.

It's been an interesting one-on-one matchup since Lattimore entered the league in 2017, with each bout producing a decisive winner. Evans roasted the Saints for 233 yards on just 13 targets in two games last season, but he then put up a goose egg in a Week 5 loss this year. It's really only relevant for daily fantasy, considering Evans is on pace for a 96-1,643-12 receiving line. He's a solid WR1 in any matchup, working on four straight games with more than 80 yards.