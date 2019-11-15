Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Gets matchup upgrade
Evans has an improved Week 11 outlook with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) ruled out for Sunday's game, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official website reports.
It's been an interesting one-on-one matchup since Lattimore entered the league in 2017, with each bout producing a decisive winner. Evans roasted the Saints for 233 yards on just 13 targets in two games last season, but he then put up a goose egg in a Week 5 loss this year. It's really only relevant for daily fantasy, considering Evans is on pace for a 96-1,643-12 receiving line. He's a solid WR1 in any matchup, working on four straight games with more than 80 yards.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Solid but unspectacular in win•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Eye-popping line in Week 9 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Tramples Titans secondary in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Bombarded with targets in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Surprisingly blanked in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Gets loose downfield again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 injury report: Stars in doubt
If you're looking for fresh running backs, you'll need a time machine to go back about 10 weeks....
-
Week 11 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Sanders breakout?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 for the running back position,...
-
Week 11 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...