Evans isn't playing in Saturday's preseason opener versus Tennessee, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Evans is healthy, but he's being held out Saturday along with fellow offensive regulars Baker Mayfield and Bucky Irving, among others. It's not yet clear how much the team's regular-season starters will play during other preseason contests. Prized rookie Emeka Egbuka should get a good look at wideout Saturday with both Evans and Chris Godwin (ankle) on the sideline.