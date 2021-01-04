Coach Bruce Arians said Monday that Evans (knee) has avoided any structural damage and is considered day-to-day, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Arians said that the hope is for Evans, who was forced out of last Sunday's win over the Falcons, could return to practice Thursday, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. James Palmer of NFL Network reports that Arians dubbed the injury a hyperextension. That Evans has avoided a severe injury is certainly good news for Tampa Bay's offense, and it seems like he could even have a shot at suiting up in Washington on Saturday. If Evans can't go, on the other hand, Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson could handle additional work behind Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown.