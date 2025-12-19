default-cbs-image
Evans (collarbone/rest) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Evans returned from a long-term absence last week, catching six of 12 targets for 132 yards in a 29-28 loss to the Falcons. He finished out this week with a full practice, so it won't come as any surprise if he gets a boost in playing time relative to last week's 54 percent snap share.

