Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Good to go
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Evans (collarbone/rest) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Evans returned from a long-term absence last week, catching six of 12 targets for 132 yards in a 29-28 loss to the Falcons. He finished out this week with a full practice, so it won't come as any surprise if he gets a boost in playing time relative to last week's 54 percent snap share.
