Evans (calf) is active for Sunday's game in New Orleans.
Evans was one of five Buccaneers receivers who took an injury designation into the weekend, but only Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) ended up on the inactive list. Since he managed only two limited practices this week, Evans' reps could be capped to some extent, though no reports have indicated as much. Even if Evans is a full go for Sunday's contest, he'll still likely find himself covered most of the afternoon by cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who limited the wideout to three receptions for 62 yards in their two matchups in 2021.
