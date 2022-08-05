Evans is tending to a hamstring injury that he sustained at Friday's practice, per NFL reporter Jordan Schultz.

On the same day in which Chris Godwin made his first appearance at practice since suffering a torn ACL back on Dec. 19, Evans made an early exit with a leg issue. It since has been clarified to be to Evans' hamstring, but Schultz reports that it's "minor." Due to his long history of hamstring concerns, there's a good chance the Buccaneers will take the utmost caution with the ninth-year pro and allow him to return to 100 percent before clearing him for on-field work.