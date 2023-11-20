Evans caught five of 12 targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-14 loss to the 49ers.

The veteran receiver was on the other end of a one-yard TD toss from Baker Mayfield right before halftime, but it was otherwise a tough day for Evans despite the fact that he saw a season high in targets. He's been his usual productive self in 2023, scoring seven touchdowns in 10 games including four in the last five contests, and Evans is on pace for his fifth career season with double-digit scores as well as his best receiving yards total since 2018.