Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Hauls in touchdown in win

Evans brought in five of 11 targets for 67 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-23 win over the Giants.

Evans secured a contested six-yard touchdown reception to open up the scoring on the afternoon and paced the Bucs in targets overall. The towering wideout has already been the recipient of 32 looks from Jameis Winston through three contests, although in bringing in only 19 of them, he's been somewhat lacking in efficiency. Evans projects for a pivotal role in a Week 5 tilt against the Patriots on Thursday that could well turn into a shootout.