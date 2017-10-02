Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Hauls in touchdown in win
Evans brought in five of 11 targets for 67 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-23 win over the Giants.
Evans secured a contested six-yard touchdown reception to open up the scoring on the afternoon and paced the Bucs in targets overall. The towering wideout has already been the recipient of 32 looks from Jameis Winston through three contests, although in bringing in only 19 of them, he's been somewhat lacking in efficiency. Evans projects for a pivotal role in a Week 5 tilt against the Patriots on Thursday that could well turn into a shootout.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Leads team in receptions in Week 3 defeat•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Gets in end zone in Week 2 win•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Not playing Week 1 due to postponement•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Has fifth-year option picked up•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Returns to practice Tuesday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Misses game as precaution•
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors on Week 4 are...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...
-
Week 4 Injury Updates
This is a busy week in NFL injuries, and we had one big inactive already come down Sunday morning....