Evans (hamstring) was limited in practice Wednesday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Despite the will he or won't he before the Buccaneers' Week 1 loss at New Orleans, Evans played 65 of 70 offensive snaps and scored a touchdown among his four targets. Clearly, his status will be one to watch as this week goes on, but his ability to take part in the first practice of Week 2 is a sign that he's attempting to gut out his hamstring injury and continue to suit up on game days.

