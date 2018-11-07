Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Held out from practice

Evans (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Evans was also held out of practice last Wednesday, upgrading to limited participation Thursday and then a full session Friday. He went on to handle his usual workload in a 42-28 loss to Carolina, but it's quite possible the knee injury contributed to a hideous stat line -- one catch for 16 yards on 10 targets. It's only fair to expect a rebound Sunday against Washington, assuming Evans makes it back to practice Thursday and/or Friday.

