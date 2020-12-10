Evans (hamstring) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice.
While Evans downgraded from limited to DNP through two injury reports, fellow wide receiver Chris Godwin (finger) went from no activity Wednesday to a full session Thursday. Prior to this week, Evans had put together a lengthy spell without any injury concerns, so his status this week is of particular interest for the rest of the Buccaneers' receiving corps. Friday's practice report could provide some clarity for Evans' situation.
