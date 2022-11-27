Evans secured two of nine targets for 31 yards in the Buccaneers' 23-17 overtime loss to the Browns on Sunday.

It was a nightmare of an afternoon for Evans, who repeatedly failed to connect with Tom Brady despite tying with running back Rachaad White for second-most targets on the day. Evans saw position mate Chris Godwin (12-110-1) enjoy outstanding chemistry with Brady, and he's now recorded 54 receiving yards or fewer in three consecutive games. Evans next lines up for a matchup with a team that's given him plenty of trouble in the past, the Saints, in a Week 13 Monday night home divisional clash.