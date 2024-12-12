Evans (hamstring) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Evans didn't take any reps during Wednesday's walk-through session and looks set to be listed as a non-participant on the Buccaneers' second straight practice report. While the lack of activity at this stage of the week is normally a worrisome sign for a player's chances of playing Sunday, Evans started Week 14 prep in a similar fashion before suiting up for Tampa Bay's 28-13 win over Las Vegas and finishing with four catches for 69 yards on five targets while playing 85 percent of the offensive snaps. If he continues to mirror his participation from last week, Evans will be limited in Friday's session, which could be enough for him to avoid carrying a designation into Sunday's game against the Chargers.