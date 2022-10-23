Evans secured nine of 15 targets for 96 yards in the Buccaneers' 21-3 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Evans' reception, receiving yardage and target totals led the Buccaneers on the afternoon, but the impressive numbers didn't come close to equating any true offensive team success. The game may have turned out quite differently had Evans not dropped a perfectly thrown pass from Tom Brady in the first quarter in which he'd broken wide open down the middle of the field for a sure touchdown. Evans' catch total was also a season high and his yardage tally the second highest of the campaign for him, so he'll head into a Week 8 Thursday night home showdown against the Ravens.