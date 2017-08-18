Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Impressive effort despite costly drop

Evans hauled in five of six receptions for 57 yards in Thursday's 12-8 preseason win over the Jaguars.

Despite allowing a perfectly thrown first-quarter deep ball by Jameis Winston slip through his fingers, Evans was impressive for a second consecutive week. The towering wideout was once again was at the top of the Bucs' stat sheet in receptions and yards, and he's now brought in nine of 13 targets over the first two exhibitions. His impressive pair of performances have simply been a carryover from his work in camp practices, where Evans has frequently utilized his size and hands to dominate defenders. He'll likely play an integral part once again against the Browns a week from Saturday in the third preseason contest.