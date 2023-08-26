Evans will have his first in-game opportunity to play with newly named starting quarterback Baker Mayfield in Saturday's preseason finale against the Ravens, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Mayfield was named the starting quarterback Tuesday after winning a tightly contested job battle with Kyle Trask. The Buccaneers then announced the 2018 first overall pick would play the first half versus Baltimore along with Evans and Chris Godwin, giving the trio their first in-game opportunity to work together. Evans and the rest of his offensive teammates have been learning new coordinator Dave Canales' system since OTAs, and the veteran wideout should be a constant presence on the heavy dose of short and intermediate throws the scheme calls for.