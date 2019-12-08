Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Injures hamstring, won't return

Evans won't return to Sunday's game versus the Colts due to a hamstring injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Jameis Winston hit Evans in stride for a 61-yard TD near the end of the first quarter, but in the process the wide receiver pulled up at the end of the play and seemed to be favoring his right hamstring. With no chance to return Sunday, Evans' status will be monitored closely to get a sense of the injury.