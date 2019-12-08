Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Injures hamstring, won't return
Evans won't return to Sunday's game versus the Colts due to a hamstring injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Jameis Winston hit Evans in stride for a 61-yard TD near the end of the first quarter, but in the process the wide receiver pulled up at the end of the play and seemed to be favoring his right hamstring. With no chance to return Sunday, Evans' status will be monitored closely to get a sense of the injury.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Leads team in targets•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Quiet day in Week 12 win•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Modest numbers in Week 11 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Gets matchup upgrade•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Solid but unspectacular in win•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Eye-popping line in Week 9 loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 14, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Sit Mack and Breida
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to handle Matt Breida...
-
Injury Report: Legitimate questions
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 14, with some superstar players facing legitimate...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.