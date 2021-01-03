Evans (leg) went to the locker room during the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Falcons, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Evans appeared to get his left leg stuck in the turf as he attempted to catch a Tom Brady pass in the end zone. The nature of the injury isn't known, but Evans required assistance to leave the field.
