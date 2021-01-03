Coach Bruce Arians believes Evans didn't suffer "any serious damage" to his left knee during Sunday's 44-27 win against the Falcons, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Evans did enough in less than one quarter to reach 1,000 receiving yards for the seventh consecutive season to begin his career, but his fourth and final target fell to the ground when his attempt to catch a Tom Brady pass coincided with his left leg getting stuck in the end-zone turf. The wide receiver is slated for an MRI, and Arians stated the Buccaneers will have more clarity on Evans' situation Monday. If Arians' assessment comes to pass, Evans' activity level in practice this week will be one to watch as Tampa Bay prepares to face off with the NFC East champion to be determined in the wild-card round.