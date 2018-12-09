Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Leads pass catchers in loss
Evans brought in four of six targets for 86 yards in the Buccaneers' 28-14 loss to the Saints on Sunday.
Evans hauled in his game-long 36-yard reception early in the first quarter, and he was quiet for a good portion of the game thereafter. However, he still finished tops on the team in receiving yards and drew even with Adam Humphries and Jacquizz Rodgers for most receptions. Evans has been productive on the latter front in particular of late, as he amassed between Sunday's 86 yards and 120 yards in three of his past four contests. Now just 115 yards away from eclipsing his career high of 1,321, Evans will look to continue building towards that total against the Ravens in Week 15.
