Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Leads team in receptions in Week 3 defeat

Evans brought in seven of 12 targets for 67 yards in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Vikings.

Evans paced the Bucs in receptions and targets, but his 9.6 YPC was his lowest figure in any game in which he's logged at least one reception since Week 15 of his rookie 2014 campaign. The 24-year-old does have seven catches apiece over his first two contests and has already visited the end zone once, so fantasy owners have to be pleased overall thus far. Sunday's matchup against stalwart Vikings corner Xavier Rhodes (hip) proved to be a challenge, and it doesn't figure to get any easier against Janoris Jenkins and company when Tampa faces off with the Giants in Week 4.