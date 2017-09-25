Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Leads team in receptions in Week 3 defeat
Evans brought in seven of 12 targets for 67 yards in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Vikings.
Evans paced the Bucs in receptions and targets, but his 9.6 YPC was his lowest figure in any game in which he's logged at least one reception since Week 15 of his rookie 2014 campaign. The 24-year-old does have seven catches apiece over his first two contests and has already visited the end zone once, so fantasy owners have to be pleased overall thus far. Sunday's matchup against stalwart Vikings corner Xavier Rhodes (hip) proved to be a challenge, and it doesn't figure to get any easier against Janoris Jenkins and company when Tampa faces off with the Giants in Week 4.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Gets in end zone in Week 2 win•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Not playing Week 1 due to postponement•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Has fifth-year option picked up•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Returns to practice Tuesday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Misses game as precaution•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...