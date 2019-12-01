Play

Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Leads team in targets

Evans secured four of 11 targets for 53 yards in the Buccaneers' 28-11 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Evans paced the team in targets, but it only equated to his third straight sub-70-yard effort through the air. The multi-time Pro Bowler has gone four consecutive games without eclipsing the century mark overall, but the fact he's now seen double-digit targets in five contests this season speaks to how locked in his volume is. Evans will look to bounce back with better numbers against the Colts in Week 14.

