Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Leads team in targets
Evans secured four of 11 targets for 53 yards in the Buccaneers' 28-11 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.
Evans paced the team in targets, but it only equated to his third straight sub-70-yard effort through the air. The multi-time Pro Bowler has gone four consecutive games without eclipsing the century mark overall, but the fact he's now seen double-digit targets in five contests this season speaks to how locked in his volume is. Evans will look to bounce back with better numbers against the Colts in Week 14.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Quiet day in Week 12 win•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Modest numbers in Week 11 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Gets matchup upgrade•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Solid but unspectacular in win•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Eye-popping line in Week 9 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Tramples Titans secondary in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Injury Report: Question marks
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 13, with one big name ruled out late that...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Trust in Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Week 13 is huge for lots of Fantasy teams with playoff spots on the line,and there lots to...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...