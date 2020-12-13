Evans brought in three of five targets for 56 yards in the Buccaneers' 26-14 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Evans' relatively modest receiving yardage tally nevertheless led the Buccaneers on an afternoon in which Tom Brady put the ball up just 23 times. The multi-time Pro Bowler also tied Antonio Brown for the team lead in targets and showed no ill effects from the hamstring issue that plagued him during the practice week. Evans now has failed to exceed Sunday's yardage total in three straight games, a dubious streak he'll look to put behind him versus the vulnerable Falcons secondary Week 15.