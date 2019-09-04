Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Left off injury report

Evans (quadriceps/groin) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Evans has dealt with a number of lower-body injuries since the midpoint of the offseason program, limiting him to one appearance during the preseason. This cap in reps seems to have done him wonders, as he'll go through Week 1 prep without an injury designation. Working within new coach Bruce Arians' aerial attack, Evans will look to extend his 1,000-yard streak to six seasons to begin his career.

