Coach Todd Bowles said Evans may have "tweaked" a hamstring prior to his early departure from Friday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Evans left early on the same day Chris Godwin (ACL) made his first practice appearance since December. For someone who has missed only seven games across eight NFL seasons, Evans has a surprising lengthy history of hamstring injuries, including one in late 2019 that caused him to miss the final three weeks. Apart from that, he's usually recovered from his hamstring troubles in fairly short order, often putting up big numbers even if he's listed on the injury report. He missed Week 16 with a hamstring injury last year, then erupted for 372 yards and five TDs over the following four games, including playoffs. If this hamstring injury ends up being more serious, the Bucs have Russell Gage and Julio Jones on hand to fill the gap.