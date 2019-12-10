Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Likely done for 2019

Evans (hamstring) is expected to miss the remainder of the season, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

It was reported Monday that Evans was 'very doubtful' heading into the Week 15 matchup against the Lions, but now it appears that the star receiver likely won't be back in 2019. Fowler notes that it would take an 'unexpected improvement' for Evans to make a return this season. Evans will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, per Greg Auman of The Athletic. With Evans sidelined, Breshad Perriman and Justin Watson could see increased roles while Chris Godwin takes over as the unquestioned No.1 in the Tampa Bay offense.