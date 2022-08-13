Evans (hamstring) is not expected to play in Saturday's preseason opener, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
This should come as no surprise considering Evans is still dealing with the minor hamstring injury he sustained last week. Most of the team's top pass catchers are not expected to play in Saturday's preseason contest, which could set the stage for Tyler Johnson and Cyril Grayson to see the majority of the first-team reps.
