Evans (hamstring) is likely to play Monday night against the Lions, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After logging a limited session Thursday and a 'DNP' on Friday, Evans was deemed a full practice participant Saturday before being officially listed as questionable for Monday's contest. While Evans is trending toward a return to action in Week 7, fellow WR Emeka Egbuka (hamstring) has "a real chance to play" versus Detroit, per Schefter, though his status is viewed as a game-time call. In any case, final confirmation of the duo's availability is set to arrive when Tampa Bay's inactives are posted ahead of Monday night's 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff.