Evans (hamstring) is expected to practice Thursday in some capacity, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Evans hadn't practiced in any fashion over the past three weeks after suffering a left hamstring strain in a Sept. 21 win over the Jets, but he's finally ready to take the first meaningful step forward in his recovery process by getting back on the field. The Buccaneers' first Week 7 injury report will be released later Thursday and will reveal the extent of Evans' participation, but the veteran wideout may need to turn in a full practice by Saturday in order for the team to feel good about his chances of suiting up Monday in Detroit. If Evans is ultimately cleared to play Week 7, it would be a major boon to a Tampa Bay receiving corps that could be without both Emeka Egbuka (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (fibula).