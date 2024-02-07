New Bucs offensive coordinator Lian Coen made it clear Tuesday that he's hopeful the team will re-sign Evans, an impending free agent, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Evans and QB Baker Mayfield have expiring contracts, and WR Chris Godwin is scheduled for $20 million in non-guaranteed compensation for the final year of his deal in 2024. The possibility of significant change can't be ignored, but Coen's opening press conference left little doubt that part of his motivation for taking the Tampa Bay job was an expectation the gang would be kept together. The former Rams and Kentucky offensive coordinator talked about how much easier it is to design an offense with a downfield, perimeter threat like Evans, also mentioning that he plans to move Godwin back to the slot as his primary alignment. A franchise tag for Evans would cost $28.4 million -- 120 percent of his 2023 cap charge -- while Mayfield's tag number likely would be around $35 million. The Bucs have a third candidate for the tag in 25-year-old safety Antoine Winfield, whose salary would be about $17 million. Re-signing Evans first would help the team's short-term cap flexibility, allowing the Bucs to shift much of his $12.2 million cap hit from void years into future seasons (but only if he signs a new deal before Feb. 19 when his current contract voids).