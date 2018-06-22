Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Likely without Winston for first three games

Evans is slated to catch passes from backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick for the first three games of the 2018 regular season in the wake of Jameis Winston's expected suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The development may ultimately not result in much of a downturn in opportunity for Evans, as the towering wideout saw a robust 31 targets over the four games in which he and Fitzpatrick played together last season. However, the fifth-year pro was only able to parlay those looks into 14 catches (one touchdown), a 45.2 percent success rate that leaves plenty of room for improvement. Evans' best chance at consistent fantasy production naturally comes when Winston is under center, but it appears that the Bucs' No. 1 receiver will have to make do without his starting quarterback over the first three games of the 2018 campaign.