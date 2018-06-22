Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Likely without Winston for first three games
Evans is slated to catch passes from backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick for the first three games of the 2018 regular season in the wake of Jameis Winston's expected suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The development may ultimately not result in much of a downturn in opportunity for Evans, as the towering wideout saw a robust 31 targets over the four games in which he and Fitzpatrick played together last season. However, the fifth-year pro was only able to parlay those looks into 14 catches (one touchdown), a 45.2 percent success rate that leaves plenty of room for improvement. Evans' best chance at consistent fantasy production naturally comes when Winston is under center, but it appears that the Bucs' No. 1 receiver will have to make do without his starting quarterback over the first three games of the 2018 campaign.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Signs mega extension•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Sets milestone in finale•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Team-high reception, yardage totals•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Long touchdown in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Struggles again in Week 14 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Quiet in OT defeat•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Breakouts 2.0
Jamey Eisenberg expects this to be a big year for rookie running backs, including Rashaad Penny,...
-
Bucs' values without Winston
How does the Jameis Winston suspension affect the Fantasy value of the Tampa Bay Buccaneer...
-
Instant reaction: Winston suspension
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers following...
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Fitzgerald
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Brandin Cooks and Latavius...
-
Fantasy rookie breakouts: Penny, Guice
Dave Richard called Deshaun Watson's hot start in 2017
-
Analyzing our latest PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest PPR mock draft, which was done in the middle of Jun...