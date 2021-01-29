Evans (knee) remained limited Friday at practice.
Although he wasn't a full participant, the Bucs estimate that Evans wouldn't have any injury designation if they had a game to play this Sunday. He should be fine with another week to prepare for the Super Bowl, gearing up to face a solid KC secondary.
