Evans (collarbone) was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough.

The Buccaneers designated Evans for return from injured reserve earlier Wednesday, and coach Todd Bowles spoke on the wide receiver's current level of health, telling Brianna Dix of the team's official site, "Physically, he is fine. He's been running and everything. ... We have to see him in the football atmosphere, running routes pattern-wise. He has to get acclimated to that, so it will be good to see him tomorrow." That seems to indicate Tampa Bay has an official practice on deck Thursday, after which the team seemingly will have a better read on Evans' status. As for the rest of the offense, all of QB Baker Mayfield (left shoulder), RB Bucky Irving (shoulder) and WRs Chris Godwin (fibula) and Jalen McMillan (neck, IR) were limited participants to begin Week 14 prep.